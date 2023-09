Munoz (4-7) didn't allow a baserunner in one-third of an inning and earned the win Thursday over the Rangers.

Munoz got the last out of the ninth inning, and the Mariners rallied for a walk-off victory. He hadn't earned a save or a result in two weeks, allowing one run across four innings over his last four appearances. Munoz has a 2.81 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB through 48 innings this year while adding 13 saves and 14 holds in 51 appearances.