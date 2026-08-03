Mariners' Andres Munoz: Credited with win after blown save

Munoz (5-4) blew the save but picked up the win in Sunday's 7-6 win over Minnesota. He allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning.

Entering with a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Munoz surrendered a game-tying solo homer, though Seattle's offense came through in the bottom of the frame to earn him the win. Sunday marked the 27-year-old's first blown save since June 7, as he has converted 19 of 25 save opportunities in 2026. Overall, Munoz owns a 3.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 63:17 K:BB across 40.2 innings.