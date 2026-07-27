Mariners' Andres Munoz: Dominant in 18th save

Munoz picked up the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rangers. He struck out three across a perfect inning.

Entering with a two-run cushion, Munoz made quick work of the Rangers in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the side in order to secure his 18th save of the season. The hard-throwing right-hander has been locked in since mid-June, riding a 13-inning scoreless streak with eight saves during the stretch. Overall, Munoz owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB across 37.1 innings this season.