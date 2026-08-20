Munoz earned the save in Wednesday's 7-5 win over the Brewers, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

Munoz was called on to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning and did so on just nine pitches. The 27-year-old has now converted back-to-back save chances following a blowup appearance Friday, and he's held opponents scoreless in nine of 12 outings since the All-Star break. On the year, he's 23-for-30 in save opportunities to go along with a 4.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 73:18 K:BB across 46.1 innings.