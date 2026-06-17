Mariners' Andres Munoz: Earns save Tuesday

Munoz allowed a hit and struck out one without walking a batter in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles.

Munoz recently battled back tightness following a poor outing Sunday versus the Nationals. He was cleared to pitch earlier Tuesday and converted his 11th save of the season with 17 pitches (13 strikes). The right-hander has had a poor season with a 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 38:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings, which also includes five blown saves. However, his inconsistent performance hasn't cost him the closer job yet, and that's unlikely to change immediately since Matt Brash (lat) landed on the injured list last week. If Munoz hits another rough patch, Jose Ferrer, Gabe Speier or Eduard Bazardo would likely be candidates to challenge for save chances.