Munoz picked up the save Thursday against Tampa Bay. He hit a batter and issued a walk while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 24-year-old closer worked around a hit-by-pitch and a walk to shut the door on Seattle's 1-0 victory, getting back on track after allowing a run in each of his previous three appearances. Munoz has now converted 10 of his first 12 save chances since taking over as the primary closer at the trade deadline. The hard-throwing righty owns a 3.02 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, and an impressive 12.7 K/9 across 41.2 innings on the campaign.