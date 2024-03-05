Munoz flashed a triple-digit fastball during his one Cactus League appearance thus far, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Munoz allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts over one inning against the White Sox on Thursday, offsetting the impressive heater with a sharp slider, per Stecker. The flame-throwing right-hander, who was 13-for-16 in save opportunities last season and is likely to have ninth-inning work all to himself early in the season with Matt Brash (elbow) potentially sidelined, needed only eight pitches to get through his one frame against Chicago.