Munoz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Wednesday to record his sixth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Twins.

The Mariners were down 3-2 heading into the ninth, but a three-run rally in the top of the frame set Munoz up with the lead. The right-hander has had a couple stumbles this season, but he's been scored upon in only three of his 13 appearances, posting a 6.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB through 12 innings while converting six of seven save chances.