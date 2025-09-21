Munoz collected the save in Saturday's 6-4 win at Houston, allowing a walk, a hit-by-pitch and no hits over a scoreless frame. He struck out one.

The Seattle flamethrower worked around a leadoff runner to pocket the 77th save of his six-year career. Munoz has now completed eight consecutive scoreless outings, over which he's produced a 0.63 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across eight innings. Overall, the 26-year-old has been one of the league's best relievers this season, producing a 1.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 81:26 K:BB in 60.1 innings while converting 37 of 44 save opportunities.