Mariners' Andres Munoz: Strikes out three in spring return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Munoz allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in a scoreless inning in Sunday's Cactus League matchup with the Reds.
Munoz was sharp in his return from the World Baseball Classic, where he allowed a run in two innings with Team Mexico. The 27-year-old Munoz is expected to be one of the game's top closers again in 2026 after converting 38 of 45 save opportunities while posting a sparkling 1.73 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 83 strikeouts across 62.1 innings last year.
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