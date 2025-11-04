The Mariners exercised Munoz's $6 million option for 2026, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

Munoz saved 38 regular-season games while posting a 1.73 ERA and 83:28 K:BB over 62.1 innings, so the Mariners made the easy decision to retain him at a bargain rate in 2026. The club also has an $8 million option for 2027 and $10 million option for 2028 on Munoz. The hard-throwing reliever should be one of the best closers in baseball again next season.