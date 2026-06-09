Mariners' Andres Munoz: Picks up save No. 10

Munoz secured the save Monday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on no hits and one walk in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Baltimore made Munoz work Monday, as the hurler needed 20 pitches (11 strikes) to complete the frame. The hard-throwing right-hander is looking for some consistency as Seattle's closer, considering he's not yet converted four consecutive save opportunities at any point this year. Through 24.1 innings, Munoz has a shaky 5.18 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 37:10 K:BB with 10 saves in 15 attempts.