Mariners' Andres Munoz: Secures 13th save

Munoz picked up the save in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Red Sox. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning.

Munoz had little trouble finishing off the Red Sox, working past a one-out single from Mickey Gasper by striking out Willson Contreras and Jarren Duran to secure his 13th save of the season. It has been an uneven season for the well-regarded closer, as he owns a 5.27 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB with five blown saves across 27.1 innings (30 appearances). Munoz has gotten the job done of late, though, converting saves in each of his three most recent outings with no runs allowed.