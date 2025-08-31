Munoz pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts to pick up the save in Sunday's 4-2 victory at Cleveland.

After hitting a rough patch with five runs (three earned) conceded in 4.1 frames over his last five appearances, Munoz showed no signs of struggle in this 16-pitch outing. The Seattle flamethrower now ranks third in saves behind Carlos Estevez (36) and Robert Suarez (35). Across 53.1 total innings, Munoz has produced a 1.69 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 68:24 K:BB while converting 32 of 39 save chances.