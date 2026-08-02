Mariners' Andres Munoz: Secures fourth win

Munoz (4-4) picked up the win Saturday in a 4-3 victory over the Twins, giving up a hit and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

The closer worked a clean ninth inning in a 3-3 tie, and was rewarded for his efforts when Seattle walked it off in the bottom of the frame. It was Munoz's first win since April 22, but he been plenty effective of late. Over nine appearances and nine innings since the beginning of July, Munoz has produced a 1.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:3 K:BB while converting all four of his save chances.