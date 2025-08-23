Munoz allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out two over one inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-2 win over the Athletics.

Munoz gave up three straight one-out singles to bring in a run, then loaded the bases with a walk. He was able to get the last two outs, but this was far from a pretty effort for the Seattle closer. He's given up two runs on seven hits and six walks while striking out nine over eight innings in August, picking up six saves in his eight appearances. Munoz is at a 1.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB through 49 innings this season. He reached the 30-save mark for the first time in his career by closing out Friday's game.