Mariners' Andres Munoz: Sweats out 16th save

Munoz earned a save against the Angels on Thursday, allowing two hits and walking one batter in one scoreless inning.

Munoz had little margin for error when he took over in the ninth frame, as Seattle held a meager 1-0 lead. The veteran closer allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base and yielded three total baserunners in the inning, but a caught-stealing helped him escape without giving up the tying run. The unsteadiness has been typical for Munoz this season -- he's recorded 16 saves but has also blown five save opportunities while posting an uncharacteristic 4.60 ERA ad 1.34 WHIP. Nonetheless, he's locked into the closer role and has now successfully converted each of his past seven save chances.