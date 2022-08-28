Munoz (2-5) took the loss and blown save during Saturday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Guardians, allowing three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning.

Munoz was selected to pitch the eighth inning of a 3-1 game and surrendered three straight baserunners followed by two productive outs to let in three runs and fall in line for the loss. Despite his first negative marks since July 28, the 23-year-old only threw one ball following a leadoff walk though he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in 11 appearances. The poor outing boosted his ERA and WHIP to 2.94 and 0.96 respectively across 52 innings and 51 appearances.