Munoz took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing a run on one hit and a walk in one inning. He struck out two.

Entering with the game tied 2-2 in the ninth inning, Munoz would promptly give up a lead-off, go-ahead homer to Matt Olson. It's already the third long ball surrendered by Munoz this season after he gave up just two in 62.1 innings last year. It's been a shaky start to the campaign for Munoz, who sports a 6.00 ERA with a 1.40 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB across 15 innings while converting seven of his nine save chances.