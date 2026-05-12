Munoz picked up the save in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Astros. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Munoz needed 14 pitches (11 strikes) to close out the Astros, with a two-out single from Jose Altuve representing the lone baserunner in a clean ninth inning. Widely regarded as one of the best closers in baseball, the hard-throwing right-hander's numbers haven't been particularly pretty early in 2026, though a five-run implosion against the Padres on April 15 has played a major role in inflating his season statistics. Through 16 innings (17 appearances), Munoz owns a 5.63 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with a 3-3 record, 26:7 K:BB and eight saves.