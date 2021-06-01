Misiewicz secured his 11th hold in an extra-inning win over the Athletics on Monday despite allowing two earned runs on a hit and a walk over two-thirds of an inning. He also recorded two strikeouts.

Misiewicz had quite the eventful outing, putting on the first two hitters he faced via a walk and single before recording back-to-back strikeouts. Both runners would eventually come around to score with JT Chargois on the mound, marking the fourth time in May that Misiewicz was charged with multiple earned runs in an appearance. However, he continues to be a workhorse/holds machine for manager Scott Servais, with the southpaw now having logged a career-high 24 appearances, including five in the last nine days of May alone.