Gamel went 3-for-3 with a triple, two runs and RBI and a steal in Seattle's 8-5 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Gamel got the start in this contest and he rewarded manager Scott Servais with this three-hit performance that included his fourth triple of the season and his sixth stolen base. He hasn't gotten everyday at-bats as part of a platoon in the outfield in Seattle this season, but he's performed respectably when he's been given the opportunity with a .289 average and a .358 on-base percentage over 197 at-bats. There just hasn't been much in terms of power contributions for the 26-year-old, who has just one home run and a .396 slugging percentage after clubbing 11 long balls last season.