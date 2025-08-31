Ferguson allowed one run on two hits and one walk in the seventh inning Saturday against the Guardians. He struck out one.

Ferguson has now surrendered at least one run in four of his past six outings. The 29-year-old southpaw has certainly been inconsistent when called on from the Mariners' bullpen since joining the team in late July -- Ferguson has a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 8:4 K:BB through his first 12 innings for Seattle.