Santana is batting fifth and starting at first base in his debut for the Mariners on Tuesday against the Orioles, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

He didn't join the team after the trade from Kansas City in time to get into action Monday, but Santana slots right into the middle of the lineup for his debut. The veteran first baseman is hitting .357/.478/.554 with two home runs in 17 games this month.