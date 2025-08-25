Vargas gave up two runs on three hits and one walk in the seventh inning during Sunday's 11-4 win over the Athletics. He struck out one.

Vargas was brought on with the Mariners in possession of a commanding 11-1 lead, so his rough showing didn't play much of a factor in the outcome of the game. The right-hander will likely remain being used primarily as a middle reliever and low-leverage arm, given Vargas owns a 5.57 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB over his last 21 innings since the start of July.