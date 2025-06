The Mariners recalled Legumina from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

Seattle sent Legumina down to the minors Friday, but with Collin Snider (forearm) headed for the injured list, Legumina will rejoin the Mariners' bullpen. The 27-year-old righty owns a 4.58 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 19.2 innings in the majors this season and will likely be kept in a middle relief role while with the big club.