Mariners' Casey Legumina: Optioned to ACL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners optioned Legumina to the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.
Legumina will give up his spot in the Mariners' bullpen for Logan Evans (elbow), who returned from the injured list Saturday. Assuming he's thrown his last pitch in the majors this year, Legumina will close the book on 2025 with a 5.62 ERA and 1.45 WHIP alongside a 55:25 K:BB across 49.2 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Back with Seattle•
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Sent down to minors•
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Rough start to July continues•
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Settling in during June•
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Back in big leagues•
-
Mariners' Casey Legumina: Sent down to Triple-A•