The Mariners optioned Legumina to the Arizona Complex League on Saturday.

Legumina will give up his spot in the Mariners' bullpen for Logan Evans (elbow), who returned from the injured list Saturday. Assuming he's thrown his last pitch in the majors this year, Legumina will close the book on 2025 with a 5.62 ERA and 1.45 WHIP alongside a 55:25 K:BB across 49.2 innings.