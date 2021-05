Flexen (5-2) won Thursday's 5-0 match with Texas, pitching seven scoreless innings and allowing three hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

One start after allowing eight runs in less than two innings to San Diego, Flexen rebounded with easily his best performance of the season. The righty needed only 87 pitches to complete seven innings and faced no more than four batters in any single inning. He's now the owner of a 4.34 ERA with a 3:1 K:BB ratio.