Flexen (8-3) tossed seven scoreless innings against the Angels on Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out six to earn the win.

Both Flexen and opposing starter Patrick Sandoval notched quality starts in the contest, but Flexen came out on top in the low-scoring affair. The right-hander dominated despite registering only seven swinging strikes and a quiet six punchouts. Flexen has shown this season that it is still possible to get by as a major-league starter without racking up strikeouts -- his 6.1 K/9 ranks in the bottom 10th percentile among pitchers who have tossed at least 50 innings, but that hasn't stopped him from posting a strong 8-3 record, 3.51 ERA and 1.21 WHIP. Over his past four contests, Flexen has been even better, registering a 1.38 ERA across 32.2 frames.