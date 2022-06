Flexen (4-8) picked up the win against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Flexen now has a personal winning streak going for the first time this season. After an ugly month of May, Flexen pitched to a respectable 4.09 ERA in June. His 1.45 WHIP and 21:12 K:BB in 33 innings in the month of June bode poorly for his chances of enjoying a similar level of run prevention moving forward.