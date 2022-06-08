Flexen (2-7) got the loss Tuesday after he pitched 6.2 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two versus the Astros.

Flexen tossed three scoreless innings to open the contest before the Astros got to him for two runs in the bottom of the fourth, accounting for all the damage against him in the outing. He has held his own against the Astros this season, surrendering a total of seven runs over 24.2 frames in four starts against the club this year, good for a 2.55 ERA in those outings. Flexen has now allowed six runs over 18.2 frames in his last three starts after giving up five runs over four innings against the Red Sox on May 21, lowering his ERA from 4.98 to 4.35 over 11 outings this season. He tentatively lines up to pitch again Monday versus the Twins.