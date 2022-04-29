Flexen (1-3) received the loss after allowing two runs on six hits and two walks in 6.2 innings in a 2-1 defeat Thursday in Tampa Bay. He struck out four.

Flexen scattered six singles and was the beneficiary of two double plays. At one point he retired 12 consecutive batters. The righty has now gone six innings or more in three consecutive starts. Not known as a strikeout pitcher, he has found other ways to limit runs and has a respectable 3.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP on the season. His next start will likely be early next week in Houston.