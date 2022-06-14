Flexen (2-8) took the loss against Minnesota on Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Flexen yielded plenty of traffic on the bases Monday, allowing multiple baserunners in four of his five frames. Still, he did a good job of limiting the damage, allowing a two-run homer to the second batter he faced in the first inning but keeping a strong Twins offense off the scoreboard the rest of the way. Flexen's early trouble was enough to send him to his eighth loss -- tied for second-most in the majors -- though his 4.30 ERA suggests that he hasn't been as bad as the record implies. In fact, the right-hander has posted a solid 3.04 ERA across 23.2 innings over his past four starts, though a 1.39 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB during that stretch isn't great.