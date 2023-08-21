Young is hitting .285/.409/.520 with five home runs, four steals and more walks (25) than strikeouts (24) in 31 games for High-A Everett.

While Young may be benefitting from the favorable home park at Everett, his elite strike zone awareness as a recently-turned 20-year-old at High-A portends success even as he reaches a more pitcher-friendly environment at Double-A Arkansas in 2024. The Mariners have an impressive wave of talented position players in the lower levels, several of whom also play shortstop, but Young should be able to handle any infield position and has the bat to profile at third base or second base if necessary.