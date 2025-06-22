Mariners' Cole Young: On bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Young is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Young will take a seat after he went 0-for-6 with three strikeouts while starting at second base in the first two contests of the series. Jorge Polanco will replace Young at the keystone in Sunday's game.
