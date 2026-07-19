Mariners' Cole Young: Turns tide with huge homer

Young went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in a 4-3, extra-inning win over the Giants on Saturday.

Logan Webb dominated Seattle for six scoreless innings, giving up only one hit (a single by Young). However, the Giants' ace gifted the Mariners an opportunity when he walked a batter and hit another in the seventh frame, and Young made him pay with a game-tying, two-out, three-run blast to right-center field. It was Young's 12th long ball of the season and pushed him into the Seattle lead with 46 runs batted in. The RBI total also ranks fifth among MLB second basemen.