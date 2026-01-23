The Mets traded Criswell to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for cash, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The 29-year-old was DFA'd by the Mets on Wednesday following the team's acquisition of Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers, but Criswell will recapture a 40-man spot upon moving to Seattle. He posted a 3.57 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 17.2 regular-season innings with the Red Sox in 2025 and will compete for a spot in the Mariners' bullpen during spring training.