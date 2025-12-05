Red Sox's Cooper Criswell: Designated for assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox designated Criswell for assignment Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox re-signed Criswell to a one-year contract in early November, but he'll lose his roster spot less than one month later. He spent the majority of the 2025 season with Triple-A Worcester and should have the chance to contribute as a reliever at some point in 2026 if he sticks with the organization.
