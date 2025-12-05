default-cbs-image
The Mets claimed Criswell off waivers from the Red Sox on Friday, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Criswell had been designated for assignment following Boston's five-player trade with Pittsburgh on Thursday. The 29-year-old has been a useful swingman for the Red Sox the last two seasons, holding a 4.00 ERA and 82:36 K:BB over 117 innings covering 19 starts and 14 relief appearances. Criswell does not have minor-league options remaining but is not yet arbitration-eligible, so the Mets will have several years of control of the righty.

