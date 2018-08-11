Span went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a win over the Astros on Friday.

Span legged out a hit to shortstop in the sixth, plating Dee Gordon with the tying run in the process. The veteran outfielder is on a six-game hitting streak, and he's gone 7-for-11 with a triple, a home run, four RBI, a walk and three runs over his last three games in particular. Span continues to offer considerably more at the plate than Guillermo Heredia, the player he platoons in left field with. Consequently, he should continue seeing the majority of starts there, with the occasional day off against southpaws.