Mariners' Denard Span: Continues hitting in win
Span went 2-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a win over the Astros on Friday.
Span legged out a hit to shortstop in the sixth, plating Dee Gordon with the tying run in the process. The veteran outfielder is on a six-game hitting streak, and he's gone 7-for-11 with a triple, a home run, four RBI, a walk and three runs over his last three games in particular. Span continues to offer considerably more at the plate than Guillermo Heredia, the player he platoons in left field with. Consequently, he should continue seeing the majority of starts there, with the occasional day off against southpaws.
More News
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Career-long success against Verlander continues•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Keeps hitting in series finale•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Hits bench vs. southpaw•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: On bench against left-hander•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Provides triple in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...