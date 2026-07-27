Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Goes yard in three-hit effort

Canzone went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, a double and an additional RBI in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Canzone rattled off three hits, with his most important one being a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put the Mariners ahead 4-3. The 28-year-old has had a tame July, slashing .219/.286/.391 with three homers, 12 RBI and five runs scored across 16 contests, but he has otherwise been among the club's top offensive performers this season. Overall, Canzone is hitting .260/.332/.512 with 16 homers, 46 RBI and 35 runs scored over 91 games.