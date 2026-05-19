Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Idle versus lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.
The White Sox are sending southpaw Anthony Kay to the mound to start, so the left-handed hitting Canzone will take a seat to begin the game. Rob Refsnyder has the start as the designated hitter and batting leadoff.
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