Canzone went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 5-4 win against Cleveland.
Canzone came into the contest having gone hitless over his first eight plate appearances before belting a 411-foot, three-run homer to center field in the second inning to give Seattle a 4-0 lead. The outfielder didn't reach base again, but his long ball ended up accounting for the majority of the Mariners' runs in the close win. However, Canzone is just 1-for-12 with six strikeouts on the season, so he's yet to really get going as he seeks to nail down a starting role.
