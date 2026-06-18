Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Lifts another homer

Canzone went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a second RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles.

Canzone's strong June continued with his fifth multi-hit effort of the month. He's also clubbed four homers while going 18-for-43 (.419) over 15 contests this month. While the injuries are piling up in the Mariners' outfield, Canzone continues to primarily work as the designated hitter, though he had started the previous two games in right field. He's now batting .293 with a .940 OPS, 11 homers, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 189 plate appearances.