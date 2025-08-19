Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone (arm) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
The 28-year-old had X-rays come back negative after being hit by a pitch during Monday's game against the Phillies, and he'll be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Dylan Moore will receive a start in right field Tuesday in place of Canzone.
