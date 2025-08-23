Canzone (arm) is not in the starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.

Canzone hasn't played since Monday, when he was removed from a game against Philadelphia after being hit by a pitch on his left arm. The outfielder had X-rays taken, which came back negative, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to play again. When he is healthy enough to be in the lineup, Canzone could face a challenge to his playing time from Victor Robles, who was activated off the 60-day IL on Saturday.