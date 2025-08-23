Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Out again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Canzone (arm) is not in the starting lineup against the Athletics on Saturday.
Canzone hasn't played since Monday, when he was removed from a game against Philadelphia after being hit by a pitch on his left arm. The outfielder had X-rays taken, which came back negative, but it's unclear when he'll be ready to play again. When he is healthy enough to be in the lineup, Canzone could face a challenge to his playing time from Victor Robles, who was activated off the 60-day IL on Saturday.
More News
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Sitting Friday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Remaining on bench Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: On bench Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Avoids significant injury•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Ends power drought in win•
-
Mariners' Dominic Canzone: Goes off for four hits•