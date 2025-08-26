default-cbs-image
Canzone (wrist) will start in right field and bat seventh in Tuesday's game versus the Padres.

Canzone hasn't played in more than a week due to a left wrist issue that required a cortisone shot. He's feeling well enough to give it a go Tuesday, and as long as his wrist holds up, should remain the primary right fielder against right-handed pitching for the Mariners.

