Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Saturday's game against Boston.

Canzone was originally set to receive a day off Friday, but Mitch Garver was scratched due to back spasms, causing Canzone to re-enter the lineup. The 26-year-old outfielder will now get a breather while Luke Raley starts in left field and bats seventh.

