Canzone isn't in the Mariners' lineup for Friday's game against the Red Sox.
After starting in left field Opening Day and going 0-for-2, the lefty-hitting Canzone will take a seat Friday despite right-hander Nick Pivetta starting on the mound for Boston. Luke Raley will enter to play left field instead and bat eighth.
