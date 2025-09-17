Canzone went 5-for-5 with three homers and four RBI in Tuesday's 12-5 victory over the Royals.

Canzone turned in a career night Tuesday, recording a hit in every at-bat and launching the first three-homer game of his career. The outfielder is heating up at the perfect time, going 8-for-10 with a double, three homers and seven RBI over his last two contests. Overall, he's been highly productive when called upon in 2025, carrying an .854 OPS across 72 big-league appearances.